One 911 dispatcher in North Carolina is being hailed as a hero after quick thinking – and his cell phone – helped save a woman who was abducted and being held against her will.

The supervisor in Johnston County got a call on January 14th from a woman saying she was abducted and locked in a trunk of a moving car near Raleigh. Before officials could get more info, the call dropped.

So, Tim Medlin used his personal cell phone to text the number that the woman called from – something he said had never been done before.

The victim texted back – and with help from the info she gave and tracking information from Verizon – police were able to find the car and rescue the woman. The driver was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.