Officials say the five victims were all over the age of 50 and from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A three car accident Sunday morning in North Florida claimed the lives of five people from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say the accident took place off U.S. 1 in Flagler County, near the city of Bunnell, shortly before 11:30AM. According to their report, deputies say a 2008 Mazda Tribute turned in front of a 2000 Ford F-250 Truck at the intersection.

The truck hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, killing all five people inside. Their ages ranged from 53 to 74 and the victims were from Miami, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

The driver of the truck was not injured, however both passengers inside – including a four year old girl – were taken to an area hospital. The driver a third car, a 72-year-old man who was hit when the initial crash slid into his vehicle, was also taken to the hospital.