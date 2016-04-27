North Florida School Board Blocks Transgender Students from Choosing Restroom | NBC 6 South Florida
North Florida School Board Blocks Transgender Students from Choosing Restroom

    A north Florida school board has approved a measure to limit restrooms to students based on the sex they were assigned at birth, not their gender identity.

    The Marion County School Board approved the ban during a meeting Tuesday. The decision came despite a warning from the American Civil Liberties Union that the ban is unlawful.

    Board member Carol Ely says transgender students shouldn't get to choose which restroom to use, adding it's "reverse discrimination.''

    The district started allowing transgender students to choose their restroom two months ago. But a parent claimed his son's privacy rights were being violated because he's not comfortable sharing a restroom with a student who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as male.

    ACLU attorney Daniel Tilley tells The Ocala Star-Banner the group will represent any student needing assistance.

    The ban goes into effect Wednesday.

    Published at 8:08 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

