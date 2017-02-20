'Not My President' Rally Held in Downtown Miami

It was a small crowd, but it was democracy in action. A group of people held a rally at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami to let America know, President Donald Trump is “not their president.”

The rally coincides with anti-Trump protests held in other U.S. cities on Presidents Day. In Downtown Miami, protesters chanted, "Show me what democracy looks like!"

Monday’s crowd was a lot smaller the ones we’ve seen in the days after Trump took office. Are we witnessing anti-Trump demonstration fatigue?

"You may have people that are fatigued but you have new people coming out because he does outrageous thing after outrageous thing," said protest organizer Jack Lieberman.

'Not My President' Rally Taking Place in Miami

NBC 6's Ari Odzer has more has those against President Donald Trump protest in Downtown Miami. (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

For example, they say, Trump's executive order banning refugees fleeing terror in Syria.

"This country has always been welcome to immigrants and refugees from wars that to some degree bear some responsibility for and to shut those people out is totally anti-American,” said David Gibson, protester.

“Anti-American. “ “Not our values.” You hear that a lot among the anti-Trump protesters. They say the President thinks like a dictator.

Protesters take issue with Trump’s attack on the media.

"I think that's the first thing they did in Nazi Germany, they went after the media," Gibson said.

The list of grievances is long from Trump's constant praise of Russian president Vladimir Putin to denial of climate change to his attitude toward Muslims.

Then, the protesters say, there's trump's misstatements, like implying Sweden had suffered a terrorist attack when no such thing happened.

"It's obvious he had no briefing about Sweden, if he did he didn't care, he's oblivious to the facts," Lieberman said.