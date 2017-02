President Trump is spending another weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm BEach.

The Secret Service is investigating after an object was thrown at President Trump's motorcade in West Palm Beach Friday.

The incident happened as the motorcade approached Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. No one was injured.

President Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago after an appearance Friday at a Boeing plant in South Carolina. He has a rally scheduled for Saturday in Melbourne.