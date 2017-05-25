NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more on how the Coast Guard and other agencies want you to stay safe during the holiday weekend.

As South Florida prepares to celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend holiday, officials want you to stay safe if your plans include going out on the water.

Coast Guard officials, along with other agencies including Florida FWC, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami Beach Police Department, will hold a press conference Thursday to detail their expanded plans for being in the waters around the area in an effort to keep boaters and others partygoers out of trouble.

The safety initiative comes during National Safe Boating Week – and in the wake of several deadly accidents in recent weeks across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Coast Guard officials, in particular, are reminding all boaters to make sure they are wearing a life jacket while in the water. Over 80 percent of drowning can be attributed to not wearing one, according to the agency.

Other tips officials are giving to boaters include registering your beacon and marine radio in an effort to speed post-accident recovery. They also encourage all who are hitting the waters to take a boating education course, getting your vessels checked and filing a float plan.

In a constant reminder to those hitting the waters, officials are reminding you to never boat with a captain who has been drinking – as it only takes a third of the alcohol to impair someone driving a boat than it does for drivers on the road.