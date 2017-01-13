An urgent call being made for drivers to watch out more intently at railroad crossings as the nation’s top railroad regulators are sounding the alarm.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, someone is hit by a train every three hours across the nation with the leading cause of death in those instances being people trying to beat the train in their cars.

Florida has the dubious distinction of being in the top ten for rail crossing accidents, ranked ninth.

In 2015 – which are some of the latest numbers available – the federal railroad administration says there were 76 collisions at crossings in the state. 10 people died and another 39 were injured.

Officials say the early morning hours can be the most dangerous.

“It’s a high risk times, so it gets dark early,” said Sarah Feinberg from the FRA. “It takes longer in the morning to get light. The weather’s not great”

A moving train can take more than a mile to stop – even with brakes applied - that’s more than 18 football fields.

Officials advise to never be closer than 15 feet to the tracks when the crossing arms are down.