A missing child alert has been issued for a Central Florida toddler who was taken from her home Wednesday.

Police say that seven-month-old Alena Ward was last seen at the 5000 block of Images Circle in Kissimmee. Ward was wearing a pink hoodie with white flowers, white pants and Jordan shoes.

Officials believe she may be with Donte Ward, who was last seen in a brown hooded shirt and has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. The duo may be traveling in a 2012 silver Infiniti G37 with the tag number HRDJ20.

Police say that you should not approach Ward if you see him and notify the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office or 911.