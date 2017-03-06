Officials Searching for Missing Palm Beach County Teen Last Seen Leaving Home Sunday | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Officials Searching for Missing Palm Beach County Teen Last Seen Leaving Home Sunday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

    Deputies in Palm Beach County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since leaving her home Sunday morning.

    Officials say 14-year-old Heather Barahona left her Greenacres home at 5 a.m. and has not been heard from. She is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans with gray and white sneakers – possibly carrying a mutli-colored backpack.

    Anything with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

    Published 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices