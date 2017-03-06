Deputies in Palm Beach County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since leaving her home Sunday morning.

Officials say 14-year-old Heather Barahona left her Greenacres home at 5 a.m. and has not been heard from. She is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans with gray and white sneakers – possibly carrying a mutli-colored backpack.

Anything with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.