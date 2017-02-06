Police are investigating a late night crash that left one person dead in the waters off Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say that a watercraft was found shortly before 11 PM in Biscayne Bay near the Julia Tuttle Causeway. One body, described as a man in his 30’s, was found by crews.

There were reports of a second victim who may have been in the water, however MDFR Capt. Robert Costa would not confirm that there was a second person on the watercraft. Costa would only say that there was an air search after those reports came in.

The victim’s name has not been released as the next of kin is being notified.