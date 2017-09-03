One Person Dead After Car Drives Into Lake

Rescue crews are working to make sure everyone who was in a car when it drove into a lake are accounted for.

One person is dead after a car drove into a lake in Miramar early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, they saw a car parked on Miramar Parkway near 186th Ave.

Police stopped to investigate the car, at which point, the car fled eastbound on Miramar Parkway.

That’s when the car got on the ramp to get on I-75 Southbound, but missed several lanes and drove into a lake.

Three people inside that car got out of that car. But the fourth person remained inside the car, and eventually died. One of the people inside the car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The person who died has not yet been identified. It is unclear whether or not the three others will face any charges.