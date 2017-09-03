One Person Dead After Fiery Crash in Ft. Lauderdale - NBC 6 South Florida
One Person Dead After Fiery Crash in Ft. Lauderdale

By Brandon Lopez

    One person is dead following a crash on I-95 near State Road 84.

    One person was killed following a three-car crash in Ft. Lauderdale Sunday morning.

    Officials said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95, below the State Road 84 overpass.

    Police said the three cars were traveling northbound and crashed at some point.

    One of the cars involved in the crash caught fire. One person was killed due to that fire.

    One other person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

