One Person in Custody After Robbery at Pompano Beach Bank

Officials say one person is in custody after an early morning robbery at a Sunrise bank.

Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI arrived at the SunTrust branch located off East Atlantic Boulevard Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

According to FBI officials, a bank employee was forced inside while she was opening the location.

“I’m very surprised about it because this is a well-known bank, and it doesn’t have a whole lot of people coming and going. So, it’s new to me that someone would try to rob it,” said customer Diannia Williams.

The FBI would only confirm one person was detained but would not release any additional information on their identity. The employee's husband told NBC 6 his wife is still in shock from the incident.