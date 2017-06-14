Operation Dragon Slayer Busts 12 in Miami-Dade Heroin Sweep

The Miami-Dade Police Department Narcotics Bureau, in collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a drug operation that focused on the use and sale of heroin in Miami-Dade County. (Published 2 hours ago)

Twelve accused criminals were corralled off the streets after Miami-Dade Police Department unleashed Operation Dragon Slayer II Tuesday and Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police Department teamed up with the State Attorney's Office and the DEA to target the use and sale of heroin in the county.

Detectives captured a dozen people allegedly involved in trafficking heroin or suspects in possession of narcotics, according to a press release. Miami-Dade police also said they confiscated 33 grams of heroin, 3 firearms -- two of which were stolen and 1 AR-15 with ammunition.

"The keys of these operations is to identify not the users in the streets but the sellers and distributors of Heroin," said Miami-Dade Lt. Christopher Casiano.



Police arrested Lloyd Campbell, who goes by the name Ms. Campbell, for marijuana possession, detectives said. The transgender woman was being held in jail on $10,000 bond. Ms. Campbell was featured in an NBC 6 report back in April regarding murder charges she faced for the stabbing death of Jackson Marcelin in 2016.

During the two-day sweep, a sexual predator was also rounded up. At another location, the cops discovered a drug suspect dead. His or he identity was not yet released.

Other suspects arrested included Enoch Parks, James Williams, Alexander Gilbert, Anthony Grant, Antony Mercer, Omandis Perez, Carlos Rodriguez, Cedrick Bean, Tevin Spencer, Edward Fletcher and Prescott Farnell.

Investigators also responded to several overdose incidents during the operation.

"Most of the subjects we identified were identified by victims of an overdose," Casiano said.



Back in Nov. 2016, during the first installment of Operation Dragon Slayer, police made 16 arrests.