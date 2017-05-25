Over a Dozen Cars Have Air Bags Stolen Inside Miami Apartment Complex | NBC 6 South Florida
Over a Dozen Cars Have Air Bags Stolen Inside Miami Apartment Complex

    The crime Thursday morning was the second time in almost a week that cars fell victim to being robbed of their airbags. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Over a dozen car owners in one Miami apartment complex woke up to a disturbing scene – their cars were broken into and the airbags stolen from inside.

    Miami Police confirmed 13 cars were robbed of their airbags at the complex off NW 25th Avenue and 16th Street. Officials say that mostly Hondas and Toyotas were targeted.

    This latest mass robbery comes just one week after the same crime took place at a location not far away. Both Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police are investigating if there is a possible link, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

