Zoo Miami suffered some damage to its property but an "overwhelming majority" of animals survived the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Zookeepers did not evacuate their animals ahead of Irma, they only moved them to secure locations at the zoo.

One of the zoo's oldest residents, Toshi, the black rhino, was safe, according to Zoo Miami's spokesman Ron Magil. He took to Facebook to give fans an update on the animals, and he added two photos of Toshi greeting him.

"We both thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time - they worked and we are safe!" wrote Magil.





Toshi has survived a number of hurricanes, including Andrew in 1992, Wilma and Katrina in 2005 and now Irma.

The storm caused significant damage to trees and fences, Magil said. The zoo will remain closed until further notice.