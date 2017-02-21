The parent company of Miami-based fast food giant Burger King announced Tuesday a massive merger to purchase another popular chain.

Restaurant Brands International – which also owns Canadian based coffee chain Tim Hortons – announced Tuesday that they are buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, one of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country. The sale is expected to be final in April of this year for an estimated $1.8 billion.

Burger King was founded in Jacksonville in 1953 before being purchased several years later by two owners of Miami locations, moving their headquarters to the area where it has been based ever since.

With over 15,000 locations in 100 countries, the company was purchased in 2010 and later part of RBI when the company purchased Tim Hortons.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has over 2,500 locations in more than 40 states and 30 countries.