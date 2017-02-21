A pair of thieves posed as polioce officers during an armed home invasion in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The home invasion happened Sunday afternoon at the house in the 2200 block of Northwest 104th Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.

Police said the two suspects were wearing body armor when they walked through the front door, identified themselves as police and tied up a victim.

The suspects ransacked the home, demanding money and jewelry. No one was injured but two children, ages 3 and 12, were present, police said.

Police said the suspects fled with about $500 and an undisclosed amount of jewelry. They were in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.