Pair Posed as Cops During Armed Home Invasion in NW Miami-Dade
Pair Posed as Cops During Armed Home Invasion in NW Miami-Dade

    A pair of thieves posed as polioce officers during an armed home invasion in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    Authorities are searching for a pair of thieves who posed as police officers during an armed home invasion in northwest Miami-Dade.

    The home invasion happened Sunday afternoon at the house in the 2200 block of Northwest 104th Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.

    Police said the two suspects were wearing body armor when they walked through the front door, identified themselves as police and tied up a victim.

    The suspects ransacked the home, demanding money and jewelry. No one was injured but two children, ages 3 and 12, were present, police said.

    Police said the suspects fled with about $500 and an undisclosed amount of jewelry. They were in a black Jeep Cherokee.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

