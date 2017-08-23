Three people were in custody after a fight at a Burger King on Bird Road in Miami-Dade led to a shooting in the parking lot Tuesday.

Two men who were arrested after a shooting outside a Bird Road Burger King went into the fast food restaurant to make a viral video of them harassing employees and customers, Miami-Dade police said.

Daniel Rodriguez, 20, and Enrique Santana, 26, were arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in the incident at the Burger King at 11595 Southwest 40th Street, arrest reports show.

According to the reports, the pair went into the eatery to make a viral video of them causing a scene and harassing employees and customers at the business to get likes or views on social media.

Rodriguez and Santana were recording as they "insulted and berated both employees and patrons of the business," the reports said.

These Are the Powerball Numbers That Come Up Most

Forty-four states participate in Powerball drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

At one point, Rodriguez began screaming obscenities, which attracted the attention of a 59-year-old man who was in the restaurant, the reports said. After Rodriguez and Santana exchanged words with the man, the man grabbed a machete and told them to leave the area, the reports said.

The pair drove off but came back to the parking lot of the Burger King, where Rodriguez pointed a gun at the man as Santana screamed at him to shoot him, the reports said.

The older man ran back to his car and armed himself with a firearm, then approached their car and ordered Rodriguez to get out and drop his firearm, the reports said.

Rodriguez refused and shot at the man from the car, the reports said. The man was injured by a "projectile" that hit him in the back, police said.

The older man wasn't charged.

Rodriguez and Santana were arrested and booked into jail, where they were being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Record Setting Fish Caught in St. Petersburg