A Palm Beach County man is facing charges of allegedly starting a fire – then sending out videos of it over social media.

Officers say 25-year-old Anthony Stowers burned down a community club house in Lake Worth.

After allegedly setting the fire, Stowers then sent out several Snap Chat videos of the flames to high school students.

When police caught up with him, Stowers reportedly told them he had drank an entire bottle of rum and didn't remember anything. Arrest reports show he's already admitted to starting the fire, but maintains that he doesn't remember any of the details.

That community estimates the fire caused nearly $1 million worth of damages. No one was hurt.