A gas leak in Northwest Miami-Dade has prompted officials to close the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway Thursday.

The affected area is on Northwest 12th Street and 78th Avenue where the Palmetto meets the Dolphin Expressway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the leak. County crews are working on repairing it. Both directions on 12th Street are closed.

The cause of the leak is unknown.