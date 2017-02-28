Panthers Close Out Homestand With Win in Shootout

The Florida Panthers finished their homestand with a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Florida had lost the first three games of the homestand, and was facing the prospect of an 0-4 week at BB&T Center. The Panthers are now 29-23-10 this season, which is good for 68 points.

The scoring started when Jaromir Jagr picked up his 12th goal of the season. Jagr was helped by Jonathan Huberdeau on the power play goal at the 12:35 mark of the first period.

With the first period winding down, Vincent Trocheck made it a 2-0 game with his 22nd goal of the season. Alex Petrovic and Reilly Smith assisted Trocheck on the score.

The Hurricanes would tie the game with two unanswered scores, and the game would remain tied during overtime. Florida struck fast in the shootout with a goal from Aleksander Barkov. After Roberto Luongo made a couple of saves, Huberdeau ended things with another goal for Florida.

Luongo finished with 23 saves in his 25 chances, besides his excellent work in the shootout.

After they take a day off, the Panthers will visit the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday.