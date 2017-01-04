Panthers Drop Fifth Straight Home Game | NBC 6 South Florida
Panthers Drop Fifth Straight Home Game

The Panthers fell for the fifth straight time at BB&T Center on Wednesday

By Larry Walansky

    The Panthers never led during Wednesday's loss

    The Florida Panthers suffered another defeat at home with their 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

    The Panthers have now lost their last five games at BB&T Center and are 7-9-5 at home overall this season. Florida has lost five of the last six games it has played overall, with the lone win coming in Dallas on Saturday.

    Florida has had a relatively relaxing schedule as of late and has played only five games over nearly a two week span. The off days have not helped the Panthers however and the team remains inconsistent overall. Florida has 40 points and is 16-15-8 thus far in 2016-17.

    Trailing by two goals late in the third period, Gregg McKegg put Florida on the board with his first goal of the season. McKegg's goal came with assists from Jaromir Jagr and Aaron Ekblad.

    Roberto Luongo was in net for Florida and had some good moments, but also allowed the four goals to slide by him. Luongo ended up with 35 saves on his 39 chances. Florida had the game within one going into the third period, before Luongo allowed another two goals in the final period of play.

    Power plays were an issue once again for the Panthers in the loss, as the team failed on all three opportunities that it had.

    The Panthers will be back in action on Friday when they host the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m.

