Panthers End First Half With Overtime Victory

The Florida Panthers ended the first half of the season with a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The win gave Florida 21-19-10 record as it heads into the All-Star break. The Panthers have struggled with inconsistency all season, and have endured a coaching change along the way. After a franchise-best season in 2015-16, Florida's first half could be looked at as a step backwards. This win was a good way to end the half though, as it halted a four-game skid.

Complicating matters for the Panthers in this one, was a late scratch for Roberto Luongo. The goalie was set to start, but was replaced by James Reimer prior to the game. Luongo's injury is not considered serious and he should be back in net next week. Reimer did well in his surprise assignment with 31 saves in 32 chances.

Things started off well for Florida with a shorthanded goal in the first period. Finding the back of the net was Jussi Jokinen with his fifth goal of the season. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle assisted Jokinen on the score.

Tampa Bay would tie the game shortly after and the two teams would remain scoreless until overtime. At the 1:49 mark of OT, Jonathan Marchessault put home the game-winner during a Florida power play. The goal was the 14th of the season for Marchessault and had assists on it from Yandle and Jokinen.

The second half of the season will get underway on Tuesday when the Panthers host the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m.