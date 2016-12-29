Panthers Fall in Overtime for Fourth Straight Loss

The Florida Panthers dropped their fourth straight game with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The OT loss gave Florida 38 points on the season and dropped the team's record to 15-14-8. The last three contests have all gone overtime, which has allowed the Panthers to pick up three points despite the skid. In the prior two losses, Florida fell in shootouts. This one however ended quickly at the 39-second mark of overtime.

Florida went up 1-0 when Jason Demers found the back of the net at the 13:58 mark of the first period. Assisting on the game's first score were Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Marchessault. The goal was the seventh of the season for Demers, and his second in the last three games.

After Montreal tied the game, Vincent Trocheck gave Florida back the lead with his tenth goal of the season. Keith Yandle assisted on the goal which came during a power play for Florida. After going 0-4 in power plays in Wednesday's loss, the Panthers were 1-3 in their advantages in this one.

Montreal tied up the game at the 17:23 mark of the third period, which made this a heartbreaker for Florida. James Reimer allowed that goal and the game-winner, but ended up with 38 saves overall in the 41 chances he had. With Florida playing the back half of a back-to-back, Roberto Luongo was given the evening off. Reimer has been inconsistent all season long and is now 4-5-3.

Florida will head off to Dallas on Saturday for a game against the Stars at 8:00 p.m.