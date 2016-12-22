Panthers' Jagr Passes Messier With 1,888th Point

Florida Panthers star Jaromir Jagr has the second-most points in NHL history after picking up an assist on Thursday.

Jagr's assist on Florida's lone goal gave him 1,888 in his illustrious career and allowed him to leapfrog Mark Messier. Only one man sits ahead of Jagr now, and it is Wayne Gretzky with his seemingly insurmountable 2,857 points. This achievement is large and just adds to what has already been an impressive career for Jagr.

Jagr is not on quite the same pace as last season, but he is still posting solid numbers across the board. The veteran continues to defy age at 44 and outplays those 20 years younger than him on some days. In just the last two games alone, Jagr has assisted on four goals.

The Panthers have suffered through a tough stretch that saw a coaching change and a couple of skids. Moments like Thursday's however can give the team hope for another playoff run such as the one it enjoyed in 2015-16. Jagr was a key reason for Florida's success last season, and has done everything he can to help the team reach the postseason once again.

In his 22 years in the league Jagr has shown an ability to not only score, but to also help those around him. Of the 1,888 points, a large 1132 of them have been on assists. The key to Florida's success last year, was the improved play of the young core. Jagr's ability to give them the puck at the right time, is one of the big explanations for that.

Florida will next be in action on Friday and Jagr will look to add to his totals even more.