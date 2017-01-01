Panthers' Jagr Tallies Two Points in Win

Jaromir Jagr helped his Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Jagr had a goal and an assist in Florida's win. The veteran now has 756 goals in his career and has also continued to pad his stats in the points department. Jagr became the holder of the second-most points in NHL history after he surpassed Mark Messier on December 22nd.

With the victory, Florida improved to 16-14-8 on the season, which is good for 40 points. The win also halted a four-game skid for the Panthers and ended a stretch of overtime games. Florida had gone overtime in three straight contests prior to this one, and fell in each one.

Vincent Trocheck got Florida on the board first with his 11th goal of the season at the 3:06 mark of the first period. Jagr's aforementioned assist came on this score, and Seth Griffith helped out as well.

Later in the first period, Jussi Jokinen doubled Florida's lead to two with his third goal of the season. Jokinen's goal came during a power play and had assists on it from Trocheck and Reilly Smith.

During another power play, Jagr would make it a 3-0 game in the first period with his seventh goal of the season. Helping the 44-year old find the net were Jonathan Marchessault and Keith Yandle.

Florida would not score again for the remainer of the game, but James Reimer was solid in the net to preserve the win. Reimer ended up with 35 saves on his 36 chances.

The Panthers will look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.