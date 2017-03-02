Panthers' Luongo Injured in Loss to Flyers

The Florida Panthers lost Roberto Luongo early during their 2-1 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Luongo suffered a lower body injury during the first period, and was unable to return. Luongo's status for Florida's next game is unknown at this time, and James Reimer could be in line for more work. Reimer stepped in for the rest of the game, and did a solid job.

The Panthers picked up a point as the loss came in a shootout, and they now have 69 points this season. The Panthers have bolstered their playoff hopes recently, and every point is crucial at this point of the season. This was the second straight shootout for Florida, in a season full of games that have gone past regulation.

Florida's lone goal came during the second period, and it was while the team was shorthanded. Without the benefit of an assist, Aaron Ekblad found the back of the net for the ninth time this season.

Before he left the ice, Luongo stopped all 13 shots sent his way. Reimer ended up with 35 saves, after not knowing he would take the ice at all. The goalie was not as sharp in the shootout, but his work was a big reason why the game even went that far.

Florida will open a homestand on Saturday with a game against the Dallas Stars at 7:00 p.m.