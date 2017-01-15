Panthers Outduel Blue Jackets 4-3

The Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday for their third win in the last four games.

This was the second straight game for Florida that featured a combined seven points. Unlike the team's loss on Friday, Florida scored more this time around. The Panthers posted at least one goal in each of the three periods, and saw contributions from several different players.

With the recent solid stretch of play, Florida has 48 points and a 20-17-8 record this season. The Panthers have failed to win more than two consecutive games all season long, but have played slightly better thus far in 2017.

Shawn Thornton made some personal history with his goal in the first period. The goal was the first of the season for Thornton, and it gave him 100 points in his career. Assistng on Thronton's memorable goal was Aaron Ekblad.

After Columbus jumped out to a 2-1 lead, Vincent Trocheck tied the game up with his goal at the 8:24 mark of the second period. The goal was the 14th of the season for Trocheck and it came with an assist from Jason Demers.

Later in the second period, Florida took the lead with an unassisted goal by Jonathan Marchessault. The score was Marchessault's 13th this season, putting him only one back of the team lead.

Jaromir Jagr would add his eighth goal of the season early in the third period. At the time, the score put Florida up by two. When Columbus scored later in the final period, Jagr's goal ended up being the difference maker. Trocheck and Jakub Kindl assisted on the goal.

Florida will begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday in Calgary against the Flames.