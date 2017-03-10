Panthers' Skid Extended to Four With Loss to Wild

The Florida Panthers had their losing streak extended to four games with a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

After the Wild took an early lead, Jonathan Marchessault answered back for Florida with his 20th goal of the season. The power play goal that tied the game came with assists from Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle.

Later in the first period, Mark Pysyk's third goal of the season gave the Panthers a 2-1 edge. Assisting Pysyk on the go-ahead goal were Vincent Trocheck and Colton Sceviour.

The Wild would take the lead back during the second period, but Jaromir Jagr tied things back up with his 13th goal of the season. Trocheck helped Jagr out on the game-tying score.

Early into the third period, Aleksander Barkov gave Florida the lead with his 17th goal of the season. Pysyk assisted on the goal to continue a big offensive night for the defenceman.

Unfortunately for Florida, the Wild answered that goal as well and then scored the game-winner later in the period. Five of the goals came against James Reimer, and this marked a second consecutive poor performance for the goalie. The Wild also added a pair of empty net goals as the game neared the conclusion.

Unlike last game, Reimer was not replaced in the net and ended up with 37 saves. It is likely that Reto Berra will draw the start in Florida's next game.

Florida will play the second part of a back-to-back on Saturday when it heads to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning.