Florida Panthers

Local headquarters for everything related to South Florida's hockey team.

Panthers' Skid Hits Five With Loss to Lightning

The Panthers fell for a fifth straight time with their 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday

By Larry Walansky

    Aaron Ekblad left the game early with an injury

    The Florida Panthers had their losing streak extended to five games with their 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

    The game was tied until 2:23 remained in regulation, but Tampa Bay found the back of the net with the game-winner at that moment. It was another difficult loss for a Florida team that has struggled mightily as of late. The Panthers had led 2-0 early in this one, and are now 29-27-11 on the season.

    Jaromir Jagr got the scoring started for Florida with his 14th goal of the season at the 16:32 mark of the first period. Assisting Jagr on the goal were Jonathan Marchessault and Aleksander Barkov.

    Mark Pysyk's fourth goal of the season came towards the end of the first period, and it gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Pysyk had help on the goal from Barkov and Reilly Smith.

    James Reimer may be showing signs of fatigue, as the goalie had another tough game. Reimer has been starting every game with Roberto Luongo sidelined, and has been allowing too many goals. In this loss, Reimer had 31 saves in his 34 chances.

    Adding to the problems for Florida was the loss of Aaron Ekblad during this contest. Ekblad was forced out of the action early with an upper body injury. The star slammed his head into the glass during the second period, and will likely have to pass concussion tests.

    The Panthers will next be in action on Tuesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

