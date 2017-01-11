Panthers Win Second Straight

The Florida Panthers made it two wins in a row with their 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

The win finished off a quick two-game road trip for Florida with the team winning both games. On the season, the Panthers now have a record of 19-16-8 for a total of 46 points. Much like their win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday, this victory could pay off in terms of a playoff spot later this year. The Islanders currently sit eight points back of the Panthers.

Keith Yandle got Florida on the board first with his third goal of the season. Yandle's goal came with assists from Vincent Trocheck and Jared McCann. For Trocheck, this was his first point since being named to the All-Star Game's roster as Florida's lone representative.

After New York tied the game up, Florida regained the lead in the second period with a goal from Jason Demers. The score was the eighth of the season for Demers, and he had help from Jonathan Marchessault and Jussi Jokinen. Marchessault exchanged some words with New York's Casey Cizikas as the period came to a close as well.

Roberto Luongo was solid again in his second game since returning from an upper body injury. After shutting out the Devils, Luongo added 29 saves in 30 opportunities in this one.

New York and Florida will both head down the coast for another game on Friday at BB&T Center.