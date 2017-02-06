A Miami couple was arrested on child abuse charges after their young son was found bloodied and with a split lip outside Dolphin Mall, authorities said.

Mariano Pinar, 28, and Dazny Torres, 27, are also facing child neglect charges following their arrests Sunday outside the Bloomingdale's at the mall on Northwest 12th Street, police said.

Pinar and Torres appeared in bond court Monday where they were ordered held on $5,000 bond each. Both were represented by public defenders.

According to arrest reports, an officer responded to the mall for a call of a battery on a child. The officer found the child with a bloody mouth and blood smeared across his cheek from a laceration on his upper lip.

The child was nervous, shaking and crying, and had a red welt across his back, the reports said. He also had large cavities on most of his molars that were so big the molars appeared to be hollow, the reports said.

The officer noticed a two-inch scar on the boy's head and the boy explained it was from a day when his mother hit him with a belt and the buckle hit him in the head, the reports said.

"Mom is the bad one, dad just hit me today," the boy told the officer in Spanish, according to the reports.

"It was rather disturbing, it was an unfortunate case where the child had been severely abused to the extent that he had visible injuries and he was bleeding," Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said.