Part of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Broward After Person Hit By Car
Part of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Broward After Person Hit By Car

    A person was struck by a car on the Florida's Turnpike, officials said.

    A section of the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County was closed Friday after a person either fell or jumped off an overpass and was hit by a car, authorities said.

    The incident happened in the southbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation Fire Officials said. The person was then struck by a car on the Turnpike, officials said.

    All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

