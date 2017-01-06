A person was struck by a car on the Florida's Turnpike, officials said.

A section of the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County was closed Friday after a person either fell or jumped off an overpass and was hit by a car, authorities said.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation Fire Officials said. The person was then struck by a car on the Turnpike, officials said.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

