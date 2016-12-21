Travelers were experiencing some check-in delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a partial internet outage Wednesday night. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Airport officials said a few airlines were being affected and that SunPass parking was down. WiFi at the airport was also intermittent.

"Unfortunately it's our busy time of the year so there could be some long lines," airport spokesman Allan Siegel said.

A long line of passengers could be seen outside one of the terminals.

"45 minutes in line. The system is down, there's no internet access so they're doing everything manually," traveler Keno Wong said.

The outage was caused by a contractor who cut a systems connector, officials said.

Officials said they were working to fix the issue but said to check with airlines for possible delays and to check-in online and print your boarding pass.

