Pelosi, South Florida Lawmakers Announce LGBTQ Rights Act

Several South Florida members of congress are hoping a major piece of legislation offers protection against discrimination for members of the LGBTQ community.
Representatives Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Friday in announcing the Equality Act.
The act would amend the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964 and prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Dozens of people gathered at the Pride Center in Wilton Manors for the unveiling of the Equality Act.
