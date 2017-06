A person was struck and killed by a commuter train in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon.

A person was struck and killed by a commuter train in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed a mangled pink bike near a tarp-covered body near the Cypress Creek Tri-Rail station.

The incident happened on the railroad tracks just south of the station. Drivers nearby and passenger should expect delays as authorities investigate the deadly accident.

This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.