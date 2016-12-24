Pet of the Week: Hogan

Our pet of the week is Hogan who is looking for his forever home. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Our pet of the week is Hogan, who is 8 years old and is looking for his forever home.

Tracy Calvino with Pooches in Pines stopped by NBC 6 on Saturday with Hogan. She said he is very chill and obedient. He loves to relax inside and is playful when he's outside.

Calvino said Hogan is great with others and is fully grown. He'll need to go to a loving home. Hogan loves to be around people, other dogs and even gets along with cats!

If you're interested in Hogan contact Pooches in Pines at (954) 431-2200 or visit their Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.

