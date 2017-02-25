Pet of the Week: Linda | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Pet of the Week: Linda

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC6.com
    Pet of the Week: Linda

    Our pet of the week is Linda, a 2-year-old Terrier mix, who is looking for her forever home.

    Allison Nash with Humane Society of Greater Miami stopped by NBC 6 on Saturday with Linda. She says Linda has a great personality. She is playful, loving, and easygoing.

    Linda would make a great pet for a family with kids or a single person. She gets along great with everyone and plays nicely with other animals.

    If you're interested in Linda or other animals up for adoption, contact Humane Society of Greater Miami at (305)-696-0800.

    For more animal news or to view other pets up for adoption, visit our All About Animals page.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices