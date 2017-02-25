Pet of the Week: Linda

Our pet of the week is Linda, a 2-year-old Terrier mix, who is looking for her forever home.

Allison Nash with Humane Society of Greater Miami stopped by NBC 6 on Saturday with Linda. She says Linda has a great personality. She is playful, loving, and easygoing.

Linda would make a great pet for a family with kids or a single person. She gets along great with everyone and plays nicely with other animals.

If you're interested in Linda or other animals up for adoption, contact Humane Society of Greater Miami at (305)-696-0800.

