Pet of the Week: Riley

    Our pet of the week is Riley, a 6-month-old mix, who is looking for his forever home.

    Lisa Mendheim with Broward Animal Care stopped by NBC 6 on Sunday with Riley. She said Riley is gentle and friendly.

    Riley would make a great family pet and loves belly rubs! He's great with kids and walks well on a leash.

    If you're interested in Riley or other animals up for adoption, contact Broward Animal Care at (954) 359-1313.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

