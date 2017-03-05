Pet of the Week: Riley

Our pet of the week is Riley, a 6-month-old mix, who is looking for his forever home.

Lisa Mendheim with Broward Animal Care stopped by NBC 6 on Sunday with Riley. She said Riley is gentle and friendly.

Riley would make a great family pet and loves belly rubs! He's great with kids and walks well on a leash.

If you're interested in Riley or other animals up for adoption, contact Broward Animal Care at (954) 359-1313.

