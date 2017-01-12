With nearly two years to go until Election Day 2018, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is announcing his next political move – which may include making a run at the highest office in the state.

During his State of the City address posted online Thursday morning, Levine announced he would not seek another term as mayor. The decision likely means he will make a run at the Democratic nomination for Governor in 2018, though Levine did not officially announce one.

Levine has been elected twice as mayor of Miami Beach, first in 2013 and again in 2015. He became a high profile figure in the Democratic Party, serving as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton during her Presidential bid last year.

A businessman by trade, Levine said he planned on finding ways to serve both his “city and state” during the video – opening the speculation about a possible bid. If he runs, Levine could face challenges from across the state in the party primary.

Some names mentioned on the Democratic side include Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, daughter of Miami native former Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham. On the Republican side, current Secretary of Agriculture Adam Putnam is seen as the party favorite.