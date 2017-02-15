Photo Released of Van Involved in Infant Hit and Run

Miami-Dade Police released Wednesday a surveillance photo of the van they say was involved in a crash where a 22-day old baby was ejected.

The hit and run happened Feb. 4 around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 7th Street and 17th Avenue.

Police said the van left the scene of the crash traveling westbound on Southwest 7th Street, passing 19th Avenue.

The vehicle police are searching for is a 2004-2007 white Ford E250 or E350 with a lift gate on the rear bumper. Investigators said the van should have extensive front-end damage.

The 22-day-old infant was thrown out of the car's back window. Miami police say the infant's mom had taken the baby boy out of his car seat prior to the crash to feed him.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.