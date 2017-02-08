Photo of Dog Hugging Owner Goes Viral | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Photo of Dog Hugging Owner Goes Viral

    A dog pictured hugging his owner has melted the hearts of people on social media.

    Jamie Holt posted the photos on Facebook on Feb. 6 and since then the post has had more than 45,000 shares.

    In the pictures, a pit bull named Russ is seen hugging Holt’s niece.

    Holt, who volunteers at an animal shelter, says Russ was recently adopted in Philadelphia.

    The owner said she instantly fell in love with the pup and had to bring him home.

    Holt hopes these photos will inspire others to adopt rescue dogs.

    Published 22 minutes ago

