Photos of Man Tossing Dog Over Fence: Deputies

A six-month-old puppy had to undergo surgery after a man tossed it over a barbed wire fence in Okeechobee.

Deputies are searching for that man seen on surveillance footage throwing the pooch over the 6-foot high fence at the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office Animal Control.

The sheriff's office posted to Facebook still photos of the suspect pulling up to the building in a pick-up truck on Jan. 3.

He backed up to the fenced-in area of the center, which is used as the dog play area during business hours.

Deputies said the man picked up the female puppy and hurled her over the fence, causing the dog to break her rear leg.

The man then drove off.

The puppy, a Cur dog mix, had to get surgery and pins inserted.

Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said the suspect at large.