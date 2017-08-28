Pilot Program Making Ocean Drive More Pedestrian Friendly

A new pilot program on Miami Beach will free up a stretch of Ocean Drive to make it more pedestrian friendly.

The city is launching the four-week pilot program this weekend. Ocean Drive from 5th Street to 11th Street will be one-way on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day.

For the first week, the program will run until 5 a.m. Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday. All traffic will be southbound-only and parking along Ocean Drive will be reduced in the area.

"This pilot aims to add an additional five feet of extended walkway for pedestrians to enjoy, and provides a safer experience along this portion," said Ocean Drive Redevelopment Specialist Amy Mehu, with the City of Miami Beach. "This was one of the many recommendations of the Mayor’s Ocean Drive Taskforce."

The success of the pilot program will be evaluated on a weekly basis and modified as necessary, officials said.