Depending on who you ask, a new mega mall being planned for Northwest Miami-Dade is either the ‘American dream’ or an American nightmare.

Wednesday, several politicians will be making an important decision on the future of that proposed development.

County commissioners will consider a master plan application for the proposed mega mall that promises an amusement park, hotel rooms, and more than six million square feet of shopping and entertainment space.

The proposed site is just off the Turnpike and I-75 and developers say the project would attract 40 million visitors a year.

Critics worry the project would create a traffic nightmare, though developers argue the opposite. If commissioners pass the plan, it will go before a zoning hearing, with more public hearings ahead to clear.