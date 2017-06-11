Plane Crash Near Tampa; One Man Seriously Injured

A plane crash outside of Tampa sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday in the parking lot of a church in Bartow, which is an hour outside of Tampa.

Polk County Fire Officials say the plane crashed onto a parked car.

The pastor of the church said he and his church were in the middle of worship, when they heard a loud bang. Someone went outside to see what happened and that’s when they saw the plane crash.

The church has a medical ministry. Two nurses who were at the church rushed to the plane to help the man in the plane until emergency crews took over.

One man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The person injured was the pilot of the plane.

No word yet on what caused the crash.