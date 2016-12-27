A national organization is honoring members of the Plantation Fire Department for their work in saving a kitten that was trapped inside a parking garage wall earlier this month.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is giving the department their Compassionate Fire Department Award for the incident, which took place December 16th off Broward Blvd. and West 82nd Avenue.

"Thanks to the kind actions of some concerned citizens and a group of determined firefighters, this cat escaped what could have been a frightening, miserable death," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA hopes this story will inspire others to take action to help animals in need."

Firefighters spent hours freeing the young cat, who was taken to a nearby animal hospital and is expected to be okay.

The department will also receive other gifts from the group – including vegan cookies.