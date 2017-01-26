NBC 6's Darryl Forges spoke with residents and members of the city's police department after recent crimes in the city. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Plantation residents are up in arms and on edge at the idea of recent violent crimes in the city. Residents took their concerns to the city council while holding signs with the hashtag #MakePlantationSafeAgain.

There were at least four cases in three days of carjackings and robberies in the area.

Police arrested 18 year old Erika Abraham and a 16 year old involved in those cases. The teens are accused of several violent crime, including robbing women while after they're done shopping at a local Publix. But now a third suspect involved is still at large.

The people of Plantation say they want answers.

We were told that the community would be flooded with extra patrols,” said resident Scott Gerow. “We do not see that, and now the violence has escalated to life threatening really.”

Police say they understand the community's frustration, but they also say they're making progress.

“Arrests have been made, and that particular crime in the city should cease,” said Plantation Police Det. Philip Toman.