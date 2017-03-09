Plastic Bags Could Soon Be Banned in Coral Gables

A ban on plastic bags is in the works in Coral Gables and the city could become the first in Florida with such a ban.

The City Commission is expected to consider the proposal at Tuesday's meeting. The ordinance would ban plastic bags at city events and by city retailers. It's sponsored by Commissioner Vince Lago, who also sponsored the city's recently approved Styrofoam ban.

The Miami Herald reports the plastic bag ban will focus on single-use carryout bags.

There will be exceptions to the ban including dry cleaning bags, pet waste bags, prescription medicine bags, trash bags and newspaper bags. Violators could be fined as little at $50 and up to $500.

The plastic bag ban would need to pass two commission votes before it's approved.